Jwala Gutta Slams Trolls On Her Wedding Ceremony, Says 'I Have More For You To Be Mad At'

Badminton player Jwala Gutta recently tied the knot with actor Vishnu Vishal. The two got married in a private ceremony in Hyderabad and let their fans know about the good news. While many congratulated the happy couple, several others mocked the badminton player for choosing to marry in a Hindu ceremony, after she claimed that she was an atheist.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to slam her trolls for the hate she received. She wrote, "Dekho beta…. U don’t like me??? Wait wait… I have so much more for u to be mad at….. just be PATIENT!!!" and added a picture of herself from her glamourous reception. For the reception look, the athlete chose to wear a dazzling pink lehenga and top.

Many of Jwala's fans applauded her for slamming the trolls. "You are a superstar. Let the trollers go in hell", one fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Very good" and fire emojis to support Jwala. Many even added heart eyes emojis and complimented the badminton player on her appearance. Fans called her "nice", "gorgeous", "beautiful" and more.

For the unversed, Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal got married on April 22, 2021. Both Jwala and Vishnu posted pictures from their wedding ceremony for their fans. This triggered many trolls who condemned Jwala for marrying in a Hindu ceremony after claiming that she was an atheist.

Jwala hit back to these trolls by taking to her Instagram handle and calling out their actions. The badminton player shared an Instagram story of a user who accused her of having a Hindu ceremony for "beautiful pictures". Jwala shot back by writing, "So this ignorant guy could just do a little research and know that we are registered.. Tch Tch Bad luck bro!!! Try harder next time." "It becomes so important that we expose such jacka***** cos if they can be so violent and abusive here online they r very capable of being violent in real...And go their profile they make u feel they are god-fearing humans..which is an utter LIE", wrote the badminton star in another post.

