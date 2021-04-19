Jwala Gutta's Bridal Shower Pictures Are The Stuff Of Fairytales; View Pics

The Pictures from Jwala Gutta's Bridal Shower ahead of her wedding with long-time beau Vishnu Vishal have finally made it to the internet. As one will soon see, the renowned sportsperson can be seen cutting her cake in a Bridal Shower ceremony that has the theme of a fairytale made for youngsters. The carousel post in question also indicates that the sportsperson partook in her prenuptial celebrations along with close friends and family members. One picture that is also a part of the same set also sees her posing with a cake that reads, "Bride To Be" in a font inspired by the text usually used by the makers of Disney productions.

A peek into Jwala Gutta's Bridal Shower:

About Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta:

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta, as reported earlier, began dating sometime around 2018. Prior to dating Jwala, Vishnu Vishal was married to Tamil actor K. Natraj's daughter, Ragini Natraj for a total of seven years. The now-separated couple tied the knot in 2011 and got divorced in November 2018 due to undisclosed reasons. They share a three-year-old son, namely Aryan together. Jwala, on the other hand, was married to renowned badminton player, Chetan Anand for a total of six years. 2011, the year in which Vishnu Vishal tied the knot with Ragini Natraj, saw Jwala and Chetan parting ways after six years of marriage.

When Vishnu Vishal made his relationship with Jwala Instagram official:

Shortly after parting ways with his wife of seven years, reports that linked Vishal to the fourteen-time National Champion Jwala Gutta began to surface. On January 1, 2020, the celebrity couple, leading with Vishnu Vishal, made their relationship Instagram official with a picture of them sharing a moment of tenderness together. In the same, they can be seen affectionately embracing each other while Vishal landed a peck on her cheek.

About Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's Wedding:

As far as Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's wedding is concerned, the couple individually announced that they will take their nuptial vows on April 22 of this year. The event in question is expected to be a private affair with limited guests, as a way of adhering to all the COVID-19 related regulations that have been levied by the relevant governmental bodies. The announcement post in question sees the details regarding the upcoming nuptials written in a traditional Indian wedding invitation style.