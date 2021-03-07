Jyothika And Karthi, Who Are Related, Worked Together For The First Time In 'Thambi'

Jyothika and Karthi have been exceptional artists in the south film industry delivering some great blockbusters throughout the years. The two artists are related to each other as Jyothika happens to be the sister-in-law of Karthi. Did you know that the duo worked together for the first time in the film Thambi? Actor Karthi had spoken about his experience in an interview with Firstpost at that time.

Jyothika and Karthi worked as brother and sister in "Thambi"

Speaking about the film Thambi, Karthi said that they did not have any plans to rope in Jyothika initially. However, as the production of the film began, they as makers realised that there was a powerful character within the role of the sister in the film. Thus, the role became pivotal to the script and later Jyothika was added, Karthi said. He further told that Jyothika was his sister-in-law at the time and she readily agreed to play his on-screen sister in the film Thambi. The emotional connect would thus be established and therefore she became better suited for the role. Karth then said that Thambi had several moments of action. comedy, thrill, etc; however, it had an underlying emotion that was essential to the plot.

Karthi believed that this aspect would drive the audience to watch the film. At that time during the interview, Karthi did not reveal much about the film. He simply assured his fans that they were well aware of the choice of films he made. He then said that he only agreed to the film because he felt that there was something unique within it. He added that the brother-sister dynamic was something beyond the usual. The actor was hesitant to reveal what exactly the unique point would be, and said that he could not divulge into that unique factor for now. He then gave an example of the film Paiyaa where he called the film a basic romantic film. He then said that it was the car trip within the film that made the movie unique and the same could be expected from Thambi as well. The film eventually did well and the duo was praised for their work in the film.

