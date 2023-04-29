Jyothika Hangs Upside Down In Inspiring Workout Video, Netizens Call Her 'super Mom'

Tamil actress Jyothika recently shared a video displaying a montage of her workout routines. In it, the mother of two could be seen challenging her body while performing her workout moves in an inverted position. The actress also had an interesting quip to share on the term 'mom', in relation to her upside-down workout stance.

Jyothika inspires with her workouts

Jyothika's inspiring workout video featured the actress balancing her body in an upside-down manner, while adding on other movements. This particularly challenging stance appeared to be a favourite with the actress as the video in question, featured several different snippets of the actress indulging in different moves while maintaining the same position. Jyothika showed herself across balancing the position on a dumbbell, first with one hand, then with both.

The dumbbell is swapped for a workout ball in the next snippet. Jyothika could also be seen balancing her feet on a punching bag instead of a wall while holding on to a ball. The montage continued with various items being swapped out for hand support. A part of the video also shows Jyothika indulging in dynamic cardio moves while still remaining in the formidable upside down position. Netizens praised the actress and many called her a "super mom" in the comments section.

Jyothika is also not afraid to show her followers the moments when she fails, as she also included a snippet of her falling flat after losing her balance. Jyothika's caption, an ode to mothers working on their fitness, read, "MOM turned upside down spells WOW". The caption is a fun quip on her inspiring inverted workouts.

Jyothika's upcoming films



Jyothika's last film release was Udanpirappe in which she played the role of Mathangi Sargunam. Udanpirappe had a 2021 release. This year, Jyothika has two films lined up for release. She has completed filming for Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core. She is also currently filming for Hindi film Sri, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F.