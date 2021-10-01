Jyothika's Milestone Film 'Udanpirappe' To Hit OTT; Here's All You Need To Know

After completing two decades in the film industry a couple of years ago, Jyothika is approaching another milestone in her career. The actor is all set to star in the 50th movie of her career. Titled Udanpirappe, the movie is all set to hit the web this month.

The Doli Saja Ke Rakhna star once again takes the Over-the-Top route after her last release, Ponmagal Vadhal. She is working alongside Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in the movie. The story is about family and relationships and is said to be high on emotions.

Jyothika's Udanpirappe to release on Amazon Prime

Udanpirappe will be hitting the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 14.

In a statement, the streamer shared, "Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions."

The movie will be releasing in Tamil and also in Telugu as Raktha Sambandham.

The streamer also shared the poster of the movie and wrote that they were 'welcoming the queen along with her'. It added that on the occasion of the festival of Dussehra, they were bringing for the audiences a 'film filled with love, laughter, drama but above else, a celebration of family'. They also used the hashtag #Jo50.

Era Saravanan is the director of the film. Jyothika is also the producer of the movie, alongside her husband, actor Suriya. Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian is attached to the movie as a co-producer.

Apart from Jyothika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, the movie also stars Kalaiyarasan and Soori.

The collaboration between Suriya-Jyothika and Amazon Prime Video has now extended to multiple films. This started with Jyothika starring in Ponmagal Vandhal last year. Later, Suriya starred in Soorarai Pottru.

The movie is the second of the four-film partnership between Suriya's 2D Entertainment after Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, which had released on September 24.

This Gem filled our hearts, hoping it will fill your’s too!! I'm proud of the energy & effort our new team has put in!! RARA is out now on @PrimeVideoIN



Watch #RARAOnPrime with family n kids & please do share your thoughts about the film!!!@arisilmoorthy pic.twitter.com/cXiTWoGQxu — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 24, 2021

Among the other ventures that Suriya and Jyothika are producing include Viruman. The movie stars Suriya's brother Karthi and the venture is also the launchpad for veteran director Shankar's daughter Aditi.

The movie was announced on September 5. The 'poojai' ceremony of the movie had taken place on September 6.