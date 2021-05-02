Jyothika's Movies Which Were Dubbed In Hindi For Audiences, See List Here

Jyothika Saravanan, famously known as Jyothika, is an Indian film actress who is known for her work in Tamil cinema and has also acted in some Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam movies. The actress has won three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, International Tamil Film Awards, and other awards and nominations, over the course of her career. Jyothika's movies include some notable ones like Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, Mozhi, and more. Jyothika left the industry at the peak of her career in 2009, after marrying Tamil actor Suriya in 2006. The two were in a relationship for several years and were paired in seven films together. She made a comeback in the film 36 Vayadhinile in 2015. Here's a list of Jyothika's Hindi dubbed movies which fans absolutely loved -

Jyothika's Hindi dubbed movies

Dhool Dubbed in Hindi as Khatarnak Ishq

Dhool is a Tamil action comedy film starring Vikram in the main lead role with Jyothika and Reema Sen in the female lead roles. Vivek, Sayaji Shinde, Telangana Shakuntala, and Pasupathy, among others, play other important roles. The film was a commercial blockbuster. Dhool was dubbed in Hindi and released under the title, Khatarnak Ishq for Hindi-speaking audiences. The film was written and directed by Dharani.

Thirumalai Dubbed in Hindi as Dum 2

Thirumalai is a Tamil romantic action film starring Vijay and Jyothika in lead roles, while Vivek, Raghuvaran, Kausalya, and Karunas play supporting roles. Thirumalai shows Vijay playing a bike mechanic in the Pudupet area in Chennai. The film was remade in Telugu as Gowri with Sumanth and Charmme Kaur in the lead roles. It was dubbed and released in Hindi as Dum 2 for Hindi-speaking audiences. The film was written and directed by Ramana.

Mass Dubbed in Hindi as Meri Jung: One Man Army

Mass is a Telugu action film featuring Nagarjuna and Jyothika, with the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film released in 2004 and was later dubbed into Tamil under the title Veeran and in Hindi as Meri Jung: One Man Army in 2005. The film was produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna on his home production Annapurna Studios banner and was written and directed by debutant Raghava Lawrence.

Chandramukhi Dubbed in Hindi as Chandramukhi

Chandramukhi is a comedy horror film written and directed by P. Vasu. The film stars Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara, with Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Sonu Sood, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika, and K. R. Vijaya in supporting roles. It is a remake of Vasu's Kannada film Apthamitra, which itself is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Chandramukhi was dubbed in Hindi was released in collaboration with producer A. M. Rathnam.

Shock Dubbed in Hindi as Mera Insaaf

Shock is a Telugu action film starring Ravi Teja and Jyothika. The film released in February 2006 and was remade in Kannada as Prince starring Darshan, in 2011. Shock was dubbed In Bhojpuri as Zulam Ke Mita De. It was also dubbed in Hindi as Mera Insaaf for Hindi speaking audiences. The film was directed by Harish Shankar.

