Jyotika Reveals She Wants To Work In Movies That Make Her Children Take Pride In Her Work

South Indian actor Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ponmagal Vandhal, in a recent interview, revealed that the upcoming film is more than a courtroom drama and said that it has an important social message. The actor said that films like Ponmagal Vandhal, and some other flicks from her second innings in the industry, make her love her work as an actor. Jyotika said these movies also motivate her to tell her children and family the quality work she does every day on set.

Talking more about her movies in the second innings, Jyotika said that she wants to be part of films that make her children proud of their mother. When asked about her not being part of potboilers and big-budgeted films, Jyotika said that over the years she has changed as a person, and now she wants to part of movies that have a strong message. The actor wishes to be part of movies that inspire women across society.

Meanwhile, talking about the digital release of Ponmagal Vandhal in another interview, Jyotika said that she is happy that her film will release in more than 200 countries and people across the globe will be able to see her work. She also called OTT platforms as a parallel avenue during the pandemic.

Jyotika was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's crime-thriller Thambi. The movie, starring Jyotika, Karthi, and Sathyaraj in the lead, narrated the tale of a family whose younger child runs off due to a feud. The movie released in 2019 was declared a box office hit. Interestingly, Thambi was the first movie that saw Jyotika and Karthi (her brother-in-law) share the screen space.

About Ponmagal Vandhal

With a few days left for the release of Ponmagal Vandhal, Jyotika seemed very excited. The movie, starring Jyotika, Parthiban, Pratap Pothen in the lead, also marks the directorial debut of JJ Fredrick. Interestingly, Ponmagal Vandhal will also mark Jyotika's debut as a producer.

Ponmagal Vandhal is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Although she has been one of the directors with the production house, this is the first time that she is taking the mantle of production in her hands. Ponmagal Vandhal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020.

