Jyotika Went On To Learn Silambam For Her Film 'Raatchasi'; Read More Trivia

Raatchasi is a 2019-released Tamil film written and helmed by Syed Gowthamraj. The film featured Jyothika in the lead role, while Hareesh Peradi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and many others starred in the supporting roles. Upon its release on July 5, 2019, the movie received positive reviews and later was dubbed into Hindi as Madam Geeta Rani. However, many of her fans are unaware of the fact that Jyotika learned Silambam for this movie.

Jyothika took Silambam training for Raatchasi

According to the reports of We Magazine, back in 2019, in the press meet, producer S.R. Prabhu revealed that Jyothika underwent training for Silambam . Jyotika took Silambattam training for about six months and got ready for a sequence that comes at just about 10 seconds into the film.

About the film Raatchasi

The plot of the film revolves around a headmistress who converts a poorly run school into one of the best schools in the state. Lieutenant Colonel Geeta Rani (played by Jyothika) is a trainer for new recruits in the Indian Army. However, when she gets to know about a poorly functioning government school, she decides to take up the position of the school's headmistress.

On the other hand, when she arrives at the village, she hears people having negative views about the school, and hence she makes the decision of making positive changes in the school. Moreover, in this process, soon she makes a few friends and many enemies, which also includes the local MLA of that village. In short, the majority of the movie focuses on how she tries to change the negative image of the school and makes it one of the best schools in the entire state.

What's next for Jyothika?

Jyothika was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which was was a courtroom drama written and directed by J. J. Fredrick. The film had an ensemble cast of Jyothika, K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen. The film premiered on May 29, 2020, on Prime Video. Besides this, she has been roped in for two films. Firstly, the actor will be seen in an action-thriller flick named My Brother Vicky, which also features Karthi and Sathyaraj. Secondly, she will also be seen in a drama film Madam Geeta Rani which is helmed by director Sy Gowthamraj.

