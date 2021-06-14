K. C. N. Chandrashekar Passes Away At 69, Kichcha Sudeep And Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

A veteran film producer of the Kannada film industry, K. C. N. Chandrashekar, passed away on the night of June 13. His demise came as a shock to a lot of celebrities and fans of the Kannada film industry. Read on to know more about it.

K. C. N. Chandrashekar's death

Producer K. C. N. Chandrashekar passed away on Sunday night, at the age of 69. Reports say that the veteran film producer had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, and was also admitted to a hospital for it. On Sunday night, he passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Celebrities pay tribute to K. C. N. Chandrashekar

A lot of celebrities came forward to pay their tributes to the veteran producer and send prayers to K. C. N. Chandrashekar’s family. The names include actors like Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, Chetan Kumar, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and Sriimurali. Take a look at their tweets here:

In his tweet, Kichcha Sudeep mentioned that K. C. N. Chandrashekar was hugely respected by all while paying tributes to him in a heartfelt post.

Waking up to this sad news.

Have know KCN uncle for years,,, right from my childhood days. Never have seen him loose his calm. A man respected for hugely by all from all film fraternities across.

Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

🙏🏼 https://t.co/fUHdAHjEHk — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Actor Shiva Rajkumar is the son of veteran actor Dr Rajkumar, who had done multiple films with K. C. N. Chandrashekar’s father, producer K. C. Nanjunde Gowda. Paying tributes to K. C. N. Chandrashekar, Shiva Rajkumar wrote this tweet.

My thoughts and prayers to KCN chandrashekar’s family to bear this loss pic.twitter.com/1ZYCMfc6Pt — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) June 14, 2021

Actor Chetan Kumar also wrote an elaborate tweet and shared his love for the late producer.

Producer KCN Chandrashekar passed away tonight



In 1977 his banner produced popular film ‘Babruvahana’



When I was 4 yrs old, I enacted legendary dialogue between father-son Arjuna & #Babruvahana across US



Mr Chandrashekar was kind, hospitable whenever we spoke



We will miss him pic.twitter.com/J73aTYapPm — Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) June 13, 2021

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa sent his prayers to K. C. N. Chandrashekar’s soul and hoped for his family to have strength during this tough time.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರಾದ ಕೆ. ಸಿ. ಎನ್. ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ರವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ದುಃಖಕರ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಈ ನಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/pZN6cEZOJo — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) June 14, 2021

Actor Sriimurali paid tribute to the producer, writing ‘Rest in peace, Uncle.’

Besides these celebrities, a lot of fans of the Kannada film industry have also expressed their sorrow over the veteran producer’s death and recalled how well he had taken forward the legacy of his family’s film production.

K. C. N. Chandrashekar's movies

K. C. N. Chandrashekar was the son of K. C. Nanjunde Gowda, who was also one of the most respected film producers in the Kannada film industry. K. C. N. Chandrashekar's family banner has produced some of the most loved and acclaimed films of the industry, like Babruvahana, Huliya Halina Mevu, Dari Thappida Maga, and Anta.

Image: Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter / ANI

