K. C. N. Chandrashekar, Veteran Kannada Film Producer, Dies Of Multiple Organ Failure

K. C. N. Chandrashekar has passed away at the age of 69. He was a respected producer in the Kannada film industry. Read to know more details about his demise.

K. C. N. Chandrashekar

 IMAGE: KICCHA SUDEEP TWITTER


Legendary Kannada producer K. C. N. Chandrashekar passed away on Sunday. As per reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru and was undergoing treatment. The cause of his death is said to be due to multiple organ failure. He was 69 years old. The last rites of KCN were performed at his Bengaluru residence on Monday morning. 

K. C. N. Chandrashekar dies due to multiple organ failure

K. C. N. Chandrashekar's family banner, KCN Movies, produced some of the well-known and cult classic films in the Kannada industry. He was the son of the iconic producer late K.C.N. Gowda, who had founded the company and built it successfully by financing acclaimed projects like Navarang and Urvashi. Chandrashekar continued his family legacy by giving hit films like Babruvahana, Dari Thappida Maga, Huliya Halina Mevu, Anta, and others. The veteran producer was also the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). 

 

Power Star Puneet Rajkumar, also known as Appu, expressed his grief on K. C. N. Chandrashekar's demise. He tweeted that the senior producer was a close friend of his family. Rajkumar mentioned that this is an "insurmountable" loss for the film industry. He prayed for Chandrashekar's soul to rest in peace. Kichcha Sudeep and many others also mourned K. C. N. Chandrashekar's death.

 IMAGE: KICCHA SUDEEP TWITTER

 

