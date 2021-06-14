K. C. N. Chandrashekar, Veteran Kannada Film Producer, Dies Of Multiple Organ Failure

Legendary Kannada producer K. C. N. Chandrashekar passed away on Sunday. As per reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru and was undergoing treatment. The cause of his death is said to be due to multiple organ failure. He was 69 years old. The last rites of KCN were performed at his Bengaluru residence on Monday morning.

K. C. N. Chandrashekar's family banner, KCN Movies, produced some of the well-known and cult classic films in the Kannada industry. He was the son of the iconic producer late K.C.N. Gowda, who had founded the company and built it successfully by financing acclaimed projects like Navarang and Urvashi. Chandrashekar continued his family legacy by giving hit films like Babruvahana, Dari Thappida Maga, Huliya Halina Mevu, Anta, and others. The veteran producer was also the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC).

Producer KCN Chandrashekar no more. The 69-year-old had taken forward the legacy of the KCN family in the film industry. pic.twitter.com/0fWEE28AYX — ಎಸ್ ಶ್ಯಾಂ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) June 13, 2021

Power Star Puneet Rajkumar, also known as Appu, expressed his grief on K. C. N. Chandrashekar's demise. He tweeted that the senior producer was a close friend of his family. Rajkumar mentioned that this is an "insurmountable" loss for the film industry. He prayed for Chandrashekar's soul to rest in peace. Kichcha Sudeep and many others also mourned K. C. N. Chandrashekar's death.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರು ಕೆಸಿಎನ್ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಸರ್ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.ಅವರು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿದ ಕಸ್ತೂರಿ ನಿವಾಸ,ದಾರಿ ತಪ್ಪಿದ ಮಗ,ಬಬ್ರುವಾಹನ,ಹುಲಿಯ ಹಾಲಿನ ಮೇವು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪ್ಪಾಜಿಯವರು ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದರು.ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಆಪ್ತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು.ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ.ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) June 14, 2021

