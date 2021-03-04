K Selvaraghavan Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Renowned Filmmaker On His 44th B'day

Quick links:
Selvaraghavan, who celebrates his 44th birthday on March 5, is popular for making films across different genres. Be it a romance drama, sci-fi fantasy or coming-of-age flicks, Selvaraghavan has done it all with great success. His father was Kasthuri Raja, a Tamil film director and he has three siblings-brother Dhanush, who is a popular Tamil actor and Karthika Devi and Vimala Devi, who are physicians.
Selvaraghavan made his directorial debut with Kaadhal Kondein in the year 2003. The list of popular Selvaraghavan's movies includes 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mayakkam Enna, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and many more. His films often have ensemble actors as cast members. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have also worked together on several projects such as Mayakkam Enna, Puddhupettai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kaadhal Kondein and others. Selvaraghavan is married to Gitanjali Raman, who has assisted him in Mayakkam Enna. To kick off his birthday, here we have got you a K Selvaraghavan quiz to test how well you know the renowned filmmaker.
