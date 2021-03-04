K Selvaraghavan Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Renowned Filmmaker On His 44th B'day

Selvaraghavan, who celebrates his 44th birthday on March 5, is popular for making films across different genres. Be it a romance drama, sci-fi fantasy or coming-of-age flicks, Selvaraghavan has done it all with great success. His father was Kasthuri Raja, a Tamil film director and he has three siblings-brother Dhanush, who is a popular Tamil actor and Karthika Devi and Vimala Devi, who are physicians.

Selvaraghavan made his directorial debut with Kaadhal Kondein in the year 2003. The list of popular Selvaraghavan's movies includes 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mayakkam Enna, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and many more. His films often have ensemble actors as cast members. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have also worked together on several projects such as Mayakkam Enna, Puddhupettai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kaadhal Kondein and others. Selvaraghavan is married to Gitanjali Raman, who has assisted him in Mayakkam Enna. To kick off his birthday, here we have got you a K Selvaraghavan quiz to test how well you know the renowned filmmaker.

Selvaraghavan trivia quiz

Name the movie which Selvaraghavan has written, directed and co-produced at the same time.

Kaadhal Kondein

Pudhupettai

Mayakkam Enna

NGK

Selvaraghavan's wife Gitanjali gave recently gave birth to a baby boy, who is named?

Omkar

Rishikesh

Arjun

Raghavendra

Selvaraghavan has acted in the movie titled?

Nenjam Marappathillai

NaaneVaruven

Mannavan Vanthanadi

Saani Kayitham

The filmmaker has also penned a song titled?

Vaanam Paranthu paaka

Thai Thindraa Mannae

Pemmanae

Idhu Kaadhala

What is the name of Selvaraghavan’s first wife?

Gitanjali Raman

Sonia Agarwal

Nayanthara

Anushka Shetty

Selvaraghavan has bagged Edison Award for which film?

Kaadhal Kondein

Aayirathil Oruvan

Mayakkam Enna

NGK

What is the name of Selvaraghavan’s Telugu debut film?

Irandaam Ulagam

Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam

Thulluvadho Ilamai

Aadavari Matalaku arthale Verule

Selvaraghavan wrapped Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam in how many days?

100 days

90 days

80 days

70 days

Selvaraghavan has worked with Sonia Agarwal on how many films?

4

5

3

2

What is the name of a gangster film featuring Thala Ajith and Dhanush?

Kasimedu

Pudhupettai

Arthale Verule

Paruthiveeran

Answers

Mayakkam Enna

Rishikesh

Saani Kayitham

Vaanam Paranthu paaka

Sonia Agarwal

Aayirathil Oruvan

Aadavari Matalaku arthale Verule

80 days

3

Kasimedu

