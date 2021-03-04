Last Updated:

K Selvaraghavan Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Renowned Filmmaker On His 44th B'day

Selvaraghavan celebrates his 44th bday on March 5. To kick off his birthday, take the K Selvaraghavan quiz to find out how well you know the filmmaker.

K Selvaraghavan quiz

Selvaraghavan, who celebrates his 44th birthday on March 5, is popular for making films across different genres. Be it a romance drama, sci-fi fantasy or coming-of-age flicks, Selvaraghavan has done it all with great success. His father was Kasthuri Raja, a Tamil film director and he has three siblings-brother Dhanush, who is a popular Tamil actor and Karthika Devi and Vimala Devi, who are physicians.

Selvaraghavan made his directorial debut with Kaadhal Kondein in the year 2003. The list of popular Selvaraghavan's movies includes 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mayakkam Enna, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and many more. His films often have ensemble actors as cast members. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have also worked together on several projects such as Mayakkam Enna, Puddhupettai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kaadhal Kondein and others. Selvaraghavan is married to Gitanjali Raman, who has assisted him in Mayakkam Enna. To kick off his birthday, here we have got you a K Selvaraghavan quiz to test how well you know the renowned filmmaker.

Selvaraghavan trivia quiz

Name the movie which Selvaraghavan has written, directed and co-produced at the same time.

  • Kaadhal Kondein
  • Pudhupettai
  • Mayakkam Enna
  • NGK

Selvaraghavan's wife Gitanjali gave recently gave birth to a baby boy, who is named?

  • Omkar
  • Rishikesh
  • Arjun
  • Raghavendra

Selvaraghavan has acted in the movie titled?

  • Nenjam Marappathillai
  • NaaneVaruven
  • Mannavan Vanthanadi
  • Saani Kayitham

The filmmaker has also penned a song titled?

  • Vaanam Paranthu paaka
  • Thai Thindraa Mannae
  • Pemmanae
  • Idhu Kaadhala

What is the name of Selvaraghavan’s first wife?

  • Gitanjali Raman
  • Sonia Agarwal
  • Nayanthara
  • Anushka Shetty

Selvaraghavan has bagged Edison Award for which film?

  • Kaadhal Kondein
  • Aayirathil Oruvan
  • Mayakkam Enna
  • NGK

What is the name of Selvaraghavan’s Telugu debut film?

  • Irandaam Ulagam
  • Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam
  • Thulluvadho Ilamai
  • Aadavari Matalaku arthale Verule

Selvaraghavan wrapped Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam in how many days?

  • 100 days
  • 90 days
  • 80 days
  • 70 days

Selvaraghavan has worked with Sonia Agarwal on how many films?

  • 4
  • 5
  • 3
  • 2

What is the name of a gangster film featuring Thala Ajith and Dhanush?

  • Kasimedu
  • Pudhupettai
  • Arthale Verule
  • Paruthiveeran

Answers

  • Mayakkam Enna
  • Rishikesh
  • Saani Kayitham
  • Vaanam Paranthu paaka
  • Sonia Agarwal
  • Aayirathil Oruvan
  • Aadavari Matalaku arthale Verule
  • 80 days
  • 3
  • Kasimedu

