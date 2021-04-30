K. V. Anand's Death: Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns Demise Of Renowned Cinematographer

Tamil director and cinematographer K. V. Anand passed away following a heart attack on Friday, April 30 in Chennai. Several South Indian celebrities mourned his demise on social media. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran remembered him and prayed for the departed soul.

Prithviraj Sukumaran mourns K. V. Anand's death

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to pay a tribute to the late director. He shared a picture of Anand from an award function and wrote that he was heartbroken after hearing the news of K. V. Anand's death. He mentioned that the director had played a very important role in Prithviraj's film career. He added, "Indian cinema will miss you forever!" Prithviraj's fans commented in numbers reading the news of Anand's demise. They wrote that their prayers are with his family. They also flooded the comment section with sobbing and broken heart emojis. Take a look at the comments here.

Anand developed major chest pain while he drove himself to the hospital. At 3 am, he suffered a heart attack and passed away. The 54-year-old's death shook the film industry. He had won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his film Thenmavin Kombath and was critically acclaimed for his film Kana Kandaen. As a cinematographer, he earned fame with his films like Josh, Khakee, Sivaji and Boys. Films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan and Kaappaan garnered him critical appreciation as a director.

A look at K.V. Anand and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie

Prithviraj made his Tamil debut with Anand's film Kana Kandaen. The Tamil thriller film featured Srikanth, Prithviraj, Gopika, and Vivek in the lead roles. Sukumaran was seen playing the role of Madhan. Along with his Tamil debut, Prithviraj was also seen playing an antagonist for the first time. The film was also dubbed in several languages like Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi film was titled Muqabala, Telugu was dubbed as Karthavyam and Malayalam as Kana Kandaen. The plot of the film revolved around Bhaskar played by Srikanth. He wants to desalinate the seawater as he wants to make a difference. However, things turn when he meets a man who wants to finance him.

