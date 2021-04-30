K. V. Anand's Movies Have Always Been Iconic: On His Passing, Take A Look At His Best Work

K. V. Anand, a Tamil director and cinematographer, died due to a heart attack on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Chennai. He was 54 years old at the time. According to reports, Anand suffered a heart attack at his home in the early hours of Friday and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he died at 3 a.m. His death has shocked the world, which is still reeling from the death of comedy legend Vivek. As soon as the word of K. V. Anand's death became public, celebrities and netizens took to social media to express their sorrow. Most people were talking about the movies he made and the impact he made on the film industry. Let us have a look at K. V. Anand’s movies which were loved by the audience.

K. V. Anand's movies

Kana Kandaen, a 2005 Tamil movie, tells the tale of a boy who is having trouble adjusting to a marriage that he chose. He discovers only after the wedding that the girl he just married was her lookalike, not the girl he fell in love with. Adding to his problem, the woman he desires moves into the apartment next door. It makes things more difficult for the hero, who now has to decide between giving in to his desires and honouring his marriage. The film was met with scepticism when it was announced. However, it quickly gained success and became a sleeper hit at the box office.

Anand then created Ayan, regarded as one of the best action entertainers created by the Tamil film industry in the last two decades. Suriya plays a well-educated youngster with a talent for smuggling valuable items under the radar of the customs authorities. Suriya's stardom in the industry was strengthened by the film's huge box office success, which was released in 2009.

With Ko, Anand continued his successful streak. The 2011 film was a love letter to his previous career as a photojournalist. The protagonist works for a leading Tamil daily in the movie, and he uses the power of photography to influence public opinion against corrupt politicians. It was also a significant film in Jiiva's career.

Anand couldn't match the high expectations set by his earlier films in his later films. His films Maattrraan, Anegan, and Kavan all had unique concepts. But as per reviews, they lacked the flavour, wit, and intellectual rigour of his earlier films.

Kaappaan, his third project with Suriya, was his most recent directorial effort. Mohanlal and Arya were among the film's large supporting cast. It followed the attempts of a security officer who, after failing to prevent the murder of the country's Prime Minister, promises to avenge his boss's murder.

K.V. Anand's career

K. V. Anand started his career as a photojournalist and went on to work with renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram on films like Gopura Vasalile, Meera, Devar Magan, Amaran, and Thiruda Thiruda. In 1994, Sreeram proposed Anand for the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath, for which he received a National Film Award. Anand made his directorial debut in 2005 with the family drama Kana Kandaen, following a promising career as a cinematographer in films such as Minnaram, Chandralekha, Mudhalvan, Josh, Nayak, Boys, Khakee, and Sivaji.