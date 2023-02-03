K Viswanath Passes Away: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, And Others Offer Condolences

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and Veteran Telugu filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away on Thursday due to age-related illness. He was 92. The news of his demise sent shockwaves through the industry and several Tollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their respects.

Tollywood industry mourns the loss of K Viswanath

RRR director SS Rajamouli took to social media and penned a touching note. He wrote, "If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu Cinema & art in general will shine brightly forever. We owe a lot to the roles you taught us in film grammar sir."

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared a picture of Viswanath along with a long note. He penned, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents."

"He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace", he added.

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a series of pictures with the veteran filmmaker and wrote, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!"

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Mammootty tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Instagram and shared a picture of a note written by him. The note read, "Kalathapasvi k. Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transcience of life and immortality of. art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. live his art. Long An ardent four."

Viswanath was reportedly unwell and was on a ventilator at a private hospital before he breathed his last. The Sanjog filmmaker has bagged many prestigious awards and accolades including Padma Shri, 6 National Film Awards, and 8 Nandi Awards among others.

