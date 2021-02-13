'K3 Kali Ka Karishma' Cast List: Here's A Look At All The Stars In This Horror-comedy Film

K3 or Kanchana 3: Kali Ka Karishma is an action-comedy horror film released in 2019. This Tamil film starred Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Apart from starring in the film, Lawrence also wrote, produced, and directed the film. K3 Kali Ka Karishma cast also comprised of Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli, Ri Djavi Alexandra, and a few others. So here is detailed list of this horror-comedy film’s cast.

K3 Kali Ka Karishma cast list

1. Raghava Lawrence as Raghava and Kaali

In this 2010 horror-comedy, Raghava Lawrence plays a double role. But before he became a multi-hyphenated star in the Tamil film industry, he started his career as a dancer and choreographer. But his career catapulted with the film, Style. In this 2006 Telugu dance film, Lawrence starred along with Prabhu Deva and Kamalinee Mukherjee. Raghava Lawrence’s influence on dance choreography in the Tamil and Telugu industry is immense and hence he is considered one of the best dance choreographers in the industry.

2. Oviya as Raghava’s cousin, Kavya

Just like Lawrence, Oviya has also worked in many South Indian industries and has created a special place for herself. Apart from being an actor, Oviya is also a renowned model and her modelling career helped her kick-start her career in the industry. She started her career in the Malayalam film industry by playing several supporting roles. Soon she bagged the lead role in Sargunam’s comedy film, Kalavani. Oviya’s performance was loved by the audience and the critics alike. Since then there has been no looking back for this actor.

3. Vedhika as Raghava’s cousin, Priya

Vedhika also played the role of Raghava’s cousin just like Oviya. Vedhika and Oviya’s career graph is similar in many ways. Vedhika also began her career as a model and soon transitioned to the film industry. She marked her debut in the film industry with the 2006 Tamil film, Madrasi. But her breakthrough in the industry came with the film, Paradesi. In this 2013 Tamil period drama film, Vedhika played the role of Angamma a rural girl who falls for Raasa. The film helped her win several accolades and shaped her career further.

4. Nikki Tamboli as Raghava’s cousin, Divya

K3 Kali Ka Karishma was no less than a turning point in Nikki Tamboli’s career. Nikki started her career as a model and soon marked her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. In the film, she played the role of Pooja. Her performance in her debut led her to become a part of the K3 Kali Ka Karishma cast. In 2020, Nikki Tamboli became a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 14.

