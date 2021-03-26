'Kaadan' Movie Rating: Netizens Laud Rana Daggubati's Man Vs Nature Flick

Rana Dagubbati's movie Kaadan is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The trilingual movie talks about the epic battle of man vs nature and is a jungle adventure drama that focuses on saving the elephants from illegal poachers and hunters for their ivory tusks. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie released today on March 26 in theatres, the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, the Hindi version has been pushed back amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Here is a look at the Kaadan movie review and the movie ratings by the audience.

'Kaadan' Review

Plot

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "A movie based on the real-life events of conservation on elephants." The movie Kaadan revolves around the story of Bandev, a jungle man who has lived with elephants all his life. The film tried to put emphasis on the fate of forest dwellers especially the elephants who are being driven out from their own land by encroachers and have to fight for their survival. Rana Daggubati plays the lead role of Bandev in the movie. Other than that, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

Kaadan movie review

Kaadan released in theatres today and going by the first day reviews, the audience is loving the jungle adventure drama. The netizens are impressed with the screenplay, the locations, and with the underlying message attached to the film. The netizens are also praising Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar's performance and have given a special mention to Vishu Vishal for his impressive portrayal as a villain. Read some of the Kaadan reviews given by the Twitterati right below:

@TheVishnuVishal role is same like #VikramPrabhu in #Kumki no changes and one more uncle character same like Thambi Ramiah and he enters now the forest with #Kumki so its clear he will fall in love with that tribal girl turned naxal Zoya. Predictable plot #Kaadan #KaadanReview — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 26, 2021

#Kaadan (3.5/5) Film that shows the devastating effects of deforestation on the habitats of elephants.. @RanaDaggubati Great PerformanceðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ@TheVishnuVishal fun & good roleðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ



Music/Songs are goodðŸ‘Œ



Great Cinematography, Visuals stunning localesðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ — Kollywood Updates (@KollywoodUpdt) March 26, 2021

#Kaadan - Corporate vs normal man kinda movie



Rana shines with his acting and body language ðŸ‘



Vishnu role kinda extended cameo



First half was good and second half is boring



Aracha maavayae aaracha feel



Could have used the star cast well



Average! — à®šà¯à®²à¯à®¤à®¾à®©à¯ à®œà®¿à®²à¯à®²à¯ (@jillu_offl) March 26, 2021

'Kaadan' rating

While the netizens have been hailing Rana's earnest performance, the same cannot be said about the film critics. Critics have shared that they are majorly disappointed by the film and are of the opinion that even though Prabhu Solomon's movie is a noble attempt to get the message to the public, its storyline and screenplay are quite predictable and not up to the mark. However, the audience and the critics unanimously agree that Rana's performance in Kaadan is really good and done should watch the movie to see him play the role with a lot of honesty on screen.

Kaadan has received a rating of 9.1 stars on IMDb denoting the audience are loving the movie and feel that it is a must-watch.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram)