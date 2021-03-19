Kaala Box Office Collection: Here's How The Rajinikanth Starrer Fared At The Box Office

Kaala is a Tamil language action drama film written and directed by Pa. Ranjith and bankrolled by Dhanush. The 2018 action flick starred South megastar Rajinikanth in the titular character of Karikaalan, also known as Kaala. The story revolves around Kaala who is a respected member of the Tamil community in Mumbai's Dharavi; someone who wants to protect the area and his people. It follows all the challenges he faces while standing up to a ruthless politician. Here is everything you need to know about the Rajinikanth starrer and the amount of money it made at the box office.

Kaala box office collection

According to a report by International Business Times, Kaala proved to be a box office flop after the distributors of the Tamil action-drama film incurred huge losses. Amidst huge fanfare and expectations, the Rajinikanth starrer was released in a record number of cinema halls on June 7, 2018, but mixed reviews lead to it being removed from theatres a week before it completed 50 days. Kaala box office earnings were Rs 60.30 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, Rs 37.5 crore gross in other parts of India, Rs 52.6 crore gross in the US, the UK, Malaysia, and other international markets.

The Kaala budget was slated to be around Rs 130 Crores and it was one of the most expensive movies made in Tamil cinema. The flick also had a glorious pre-release business of approximately Rs 230 Crores, including the theatrical and music rights. It collected a total of Rs 150.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office within 45 days of its release. The Dhanush-backed movie beat Theri and Vedalam, to become the seventh highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Even though the film crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within just three days of its release, collections were affected thereon due to mixed reviews and negative word of mouth.

More about the film

The 2018 movie revolves around Rajinikanth's character Karikaalan, who consistently fights to keep the people of Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai, safe from the clutches of mighty politicians and the land mafia don, Hari Dhadha. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao, and Huma Qureshi in supporting roles, while Nana Patekar plays the antagonist. Kaala was the first Indian film ever to be released in Saudi Arabia, following the country lifting its ban on public theatres in December 2017.

Image Credits: Wunderbar Studios Official Youtube Channel