'Kaali' Director Leena Summoned By Delhi Court Over Plea Seeking Restraint On Poster

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' poster, Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court has issued summon to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The plea, which was filed by lawyer Raj Grover, stated that the Manimekalai depicted goddess Kali in a very uncalled way in poster and promo video of the upcoming movie 'Kaali'.

The plea said that depicting goddess Kali smoking a cigarette not only hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus but is against the basics of morality and decency. The petition sought restraint on the goddess's depiction in the poster, video and the tweet in question.

"The relief of interim injunction is discretionary relief. Further, as held by Hon'ble Supreme Court in number of cases the ex-parte ad-interim injunction has to be granted in exceptional circumstances and undersigned is of the opinion that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order against them. Therefore, issue summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application under Order 39 Rule 1 & 2 CPC to the defendants on filing of PF/RC for 06.08.2022," the court said.

'Kaali' poster controversy

Manimekalai stoked controversy over her documentary "Kaali". The filmmaker is facing several FIRs following fury over the poster of Kaali showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

A Look Out Circular has also been issued against the director by the Bhopal Police as per the demand of Narottam Mishra, BJP leader, who holds the Home Ministry in Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu community in Canada also registered its complaints about the depiction of the Goddess, following which the Indian High Commission in Ottawa conveyed its concerns to the Aga Khan Museum, which showcased the documentary as a part of the 'Under the Tent' project'. It urged organisers to withdraw the provocative material.