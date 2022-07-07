'Kaali' Director Leena Calls India 'hate Machine', Claims Attack On 'artistic Freedom'

Embroiled in deep controversy for the poster of her documentary 'Kaali', defiant filmmaker Leena Manimekalai went on to insult the country on Thursday, saying that India has deteriorated into the "largest hate machine."

Manimekalai, who drew ire for insulting Hindu goddess Kaali in her latest film poster, alleged that "trolls" in India were trying to censor her "artistic freedom."

“It feels like the whole nation – that has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine – wants to censor me,” said Manimekalai, who is based in Toronto. “I do not feel safe anywhere at this moment.”

In another tweet, the unapologetic filmmaker said, “These trolls are after my artistic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless rightwing mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.”

Earlier in the day, Leena Manimekalai shared a photo of theatre artists, apparently from India, who appeared to be smoking during a break from their performances.

"BJP payrolled troll army has no idea about how folk theatre artists chill post their performances. This is not from my film. This is from everyday rural India that these sangh parivars want to destroy with their relentless hate and religious bigotry. Hindutva can never become India," she said, further attacking Hindutva.

'Kaali' poster controversy

A documentary film that debuted as part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' at Aga Khan Museum triggered outrage for its objectionable portrayal of Hindu Goddess Kaali. The film's poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the background.

Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked fury among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments. After receiving flak on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police filed separate FIRs against Manimekalai over the controversial poster.

Furthermore, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities to take down all "provocative material" related to the film after it received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in the country about the "disrespectful depiction" of Hindu gods.

"Kaali" was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Under attack for the poster, Manimekalai had on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.