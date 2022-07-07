'Kaali' Row: Leena Manimekalai now Attacks Hindutva After Calling India 'hate Machine'

Continuing her tirade against Indians outraged over the poster of her new film 'Kaali', Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai attacked BJP directly on Thursday. After alleging that India has deteriorated from the world's largest democracy to a "hate machine", she posted a photo featuring an actor depicting the role of Lord Shiva smoking. With social media up in arms once again against the purported provocative post, she took to Twitter to clarify that the photo shared by her was not from the film 'Kaali'.

Training her guns on the JP Nadda-led party and Hindutva, Leena Manimekalai opined, "BJP payrolled troll army have no idea about how folk theatre artists chill post their performances. This is not from my film. This is from everyday rural India that these Sangh Parivars want to destroy with their relentless hate & religious bigotry. Hindutva can never become India."

'Kaali' poster row

The controversy erupted on July 2 when Leena Manimekhalai shared a poster of her film 'Kaali' on Twitter which depicted Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag. After receiving complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Goddess Kali, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa conveyed its concerns to the Aga Khan Museum which showcased the film as a part of the 'Under the Tent' project. Noting that some Hindu outfits have approached the Canadian authorities to take action, it urged the organizers to withdraw the provocative material.

Expressing deep regret in a statement, the Aga Khan Museum affirmed, "Toronto Metropolitan University brought together works from students of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, each student exploring their individual sense of belonging as part of Canadian multiculturalism for the project ‘Under the Tent.’ Toronto Metropolitan University’s project presentation was hosted at the Aga Khan Museum in the context of the Museum’s mission to foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts. Respect for diverse religious expressions and faith communities forms an integral part of that mission."

As Manimekhalai has continued to defend her poster, multiple FIRs have been registered against her throughout India for insulting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, the row propelled into a political slugfest after TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra expressed her opinion. She asserted that Kali is a "meat-eating, alcohol accepting Goddess" and cited the practice at the Tarapith temple to buttress her point. While TMC distanced itself from these remarks and condemned them, BJP leaders demanded strict action against her.