'Kaanchi' Movie Shooting Locations: From Mumbai To Nainital; Check Out Details

Kaanchi- The Unbreakable is a romantic film that features newcomer Indrani Chakraborty, also known as Mishti, and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Kaanchi movie cast also includes legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie showcases the power of a young woman who raises her voice against injustice. The music director Zaid Darbar assisted Subhash Ghai in the production of the soundtracks. The trailer of Kaanchi was released by the makers on March 6, 2014, on YouTube. It received positive reviews. Read further to know about Kaanchi shooting location.

Where was the Kaanchi movie shot?

Kaanchi filming location includes Mumbai and Nainital. The essence of the location was to capture the beauty and simplicity of Kaanchi, the character in the movie. As she hails from a small town, Kaanchi is subjected to injustice. She represents thousands of other young girls who are faced with injustice. However, she raises her voice against these atrocities.

Kaanchi movie shooting locations

Mumbai

The shooting of the film Kaanchi began at Film city, Mumbai. The majority of the scenes and songs of the film were shot in Mumbai. The song Jogi Ke Sang Zaraa Jam Ke Laga Thumka was shot at Film city, Mumbai. It features the evergreen Rishi Kapoor as the showman along with his ladies. Subhash Ghai has spent approximately 1.5 crores in the making of the song. You can check out the song here below.

Nainital

The shooting of the song Tu Sab Kuch Re from Kaanchi took place at Nainital. The essence of the location was to capture the beauty and simplicity of the song. Despite the challenges faced due to the weather, the Kaanchi movie cast did a wonderful job of portraying the love and romance required in the song. You can check out the song below.

The Kaanchi cast includes Mishti, who plays the role of Kaanchi in the film and Kartik Aaryan, who essays the role of Binda, the lover and childhood friend of Kaanchi. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Jumar Kakda. Mithun Chakraborty plays the role of Shyam Kakda.

About Kanchi director Subhash Ghai

Kaanchi marked the return of Subhash Ghai after a break of four years. He started his first film Kalicharan in 1976 without any previous experience in directing movies. From there on, his career as a director blossomed.

