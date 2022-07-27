'Kaapa': Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils New Poster Of His Next With Shaji Kailas; See Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most celebrated stars in the Malayalam film industry. The actor is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his direction and production. As the actor has many films in his kitty, one of his most awaited films is Shaji Kailas' Kaapa. While the movie is currently in its production stage, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently gave a sneak peek into his fierce character and also unveiled the film's poster.

Taking to his Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a video from the shoot of his upcoming film Kaapa. The video gave a glimpse of the Kaduva star's fierce avatar from the film as he shot a fight sequence in a restaurant. Shaji Kailas could also be seen directing the actor for the scene.

In the caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "LAW…NOT JUSTICE!" The actor also gave his fans an update and revealed the movie's shoot is in progress on the film along with its brand new poster. In the poster, Sukumaran could be seen giving away an intense look while he wore a white shirt.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Kaapa

As per a report by ANI, Prithviraj Sukumaran mentioned how the upcoming movie will be "one of the best" in its genre. He further mentioned that he is glad that Yoodlee is coming up with such a project in Malayalam cinema.

He added, "This is a great time when talent and producers from various parts of the country are coming together to make good cinema that is loved by the entire country." The actor also expressed his excitement about the film and quipped that they have started it with a "bang." "Shaji sir and I are back together again and we are sure of giving our fans whistle-worthy cinema," he added.

The film's director Shaji Kailas also opened up about the film and mentioned that he is excited to collaborate with Prithviraj. He called him and the actor a "great combo" and spilt some beans about the upcoming film. Kailas added, "Kaapa is an action-packed entertainer and I'll make sure that we do justice to the script and light the screen up."

