Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha, Nayanthara Flaunt Their 'special Friendship'; See

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy gearing up for the release of the upcoming romantic drama titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. The movie has accumulated major hype after releasing intriguing posters where the trio can be seen imitating the iconic Titanic pose.

With the hype around the venture continuing to grow, Samantha recently took to her social media to flaunt her friendship with co-star Nayanthara.

Samantha and Nayanthara celebrate their friendship

Taking to her Instagram on February 22, the 34-year-old shared a picture with Nayanthara to celebrate the unique date i.e 'Twos Day' where the date and time align perfectly. In the picture, Samantha wore a knotted white tee with a flowy skirt while the 37-year-old donned a beautiful traditional attire.

Samantha shared the picture with the caption, ''20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special ✨ To our special friendship #Nayanthara 💕 She’s not on social media but she sends you her love 😘#happytwosday #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal.''

More on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the makers of the film marked the special day by announcing the release and dropping a new poster depicting the fun chemistry between the trio. In the poster, Samantha can be seen in a sleeveless black top while holding a fork. On the other hand, Nayanthara wore a traditional attire with a knife in her hand. Meanwhile, Sethupathi stood between the ladies with his gaze downcast.

As smartly indicated in the poster, the story will revolve around Sethupathi's character dealing with hilarious events and confusion after the female leads fall in love with him and propose to him. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, ''April 28th in theatres with the grand support of the best @RedGiantMovies_ Thank you @Udhaystalin sir #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from 28th April.''

Meanwhile, Samantha took to her Instagram to release a look into her ethereal character from the film 'Shakunthalam' by writing, ''Presenting...Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam''. The movie is a pan-India film as it is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. More details of the release date are yet to be announced.

