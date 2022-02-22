'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal': Samantha Ruth, Nayanthara, Vijay-starrer New Poster Out

Popular actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are currently gearing up for the release of their film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan, who took to his Twitter account to announce that the much-awaited film would hit the big screens on April 28 as he gave fans a glimpse of the actors from the movie. He shared an all-new poster and got fans excited for the film release. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal new poster unveiled by director

The new poster of the film shared by the director Vignesh Shivan saw the trio in all-new looks. Samantha was seen in an all-black outfit as she donned a sleeveless top and jeans, while Nayanthara took the traditional route in a cream salwar suit. Samantha was seen with a fork in her hand as she smiled and looked over at Vijay Sethupathi, while Nayanthara did the same as she held a butter knife. Sethupathi was seen in a casual look as he wore a blue and white shirt, which he paired with jeans.

Have a look at the new poster of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal here

The teaser of the much-awaited film was recently released and got fans excited about this release. The teaser poster saw the iconic trio recreating the pose for the film Titanic. The teaser witnessed a number of hilarious moments between the cast of the film as both the female leads fall in love with Rambo, played by Vijay Sethupathi and propose to him.

The film will then focus on how Rambo deals with the situation and the confusion that follows. The movie will also see him do through the dilemma of whose proposal to accept. Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen playing the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively in the film. The film will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022, which also happens to be the lead actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser here