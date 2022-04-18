Last Updated:

Watch | Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha, Nayanthara's 'Dippam Dappam' Peppy Song Teaser Out

On Monday, April 18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the teaser of the peppy track 'Dippam Dappam' via social media and fans are loving the new song.

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic-comedy flick Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's release date is just around the corner. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Monday, April 18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the teaser of the peppy track 'Dippam Dappam' via social media. Needless to say, fans have showered immense love on the song's teaser.

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the dance stage on fire

The Dippam Dappam song teaser begins with a jovial Vijay Sethupathi grooving on the peppy rhythm scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Donning blingy ensembles, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu join Sethupathi on the dance floor as they perform the quirky hook step of the song together. While Nayanthara dazzles in glitzy sarees, Samantha on the other hand has worn shimmer short dresses throughout the teaser. The high-tempo beats of the song aptly make it a perfect party number. While sharing the teaser of Dippam Dappam, Samantha wrote, "DippamDappam soon. It’s madddddd @anirudhofficial is on (fire emoticon). Until we wait".

Netizens react to the teaser

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans were quick to react to the new song. While one user hailed it as 'superb', another added that the song is already on 'replay'. Take a look at the fans' reactions below:

Samantha

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The plot of the Tamil film remains under wraps, but going by the teaser of the song, it appears that the movie might feature a hilarious love triangle between the main leads.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her debut in the Hindi industry in the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Speaking of Nayanthara, she has Gold and Godfather in her kitty.

