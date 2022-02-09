'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal': Sreesanth's Role Revealed Via New Character Poster; See Pic

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha as the main leads. The film's cast is joined by cricketer Sreesanth. On February 7, the cricketer-turned-actor celebrated his birthday and on the account of his birthday, the makers took to their official Twitter handle and shared his character poster from the film. This film marks the acting debut of the cricketer in the Tamil movie industry.

Sreesanth's character in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Rowdy Pictures' official Twitter handle dropped the character poster of Sreesanth and also wished him on his birthday. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "A true champion on the cricket field and surely going to rule the Silverscreen too. Introducing Sreesanth as Mohammed Mobi Happy Birthday Wishes @sreesanth36 sir"

Take a look at the poster:

Sreesanth will be playing the role of Mohammed Mobi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The makers might reveal more characters from the film in the coming days.

More about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The film is reported to be a love triangle and it is produced under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio and is expected to release in April 2022. It was initially slated to release in theatres in December 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film's release was on halt. But now, it is all set to make its way to the theatres.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of Rambo, whereas, Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively. Other cast of the film include Prabhu, Kala, Shanthakumari Nambiar aka Seema, Redin Kingsley and Sreesanth among many others. The makers released the character posters of the lead actors.

Sharing the character poster of Vijay Sethupati, the makers captioned the post as "Happy to introduce #RAMBO (heart-eyed emoji) #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal first look."

Samatha Ruth Prabhu as Khatija:

Nayanthara as Kanmani:

