Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic-comedy flick Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's release date is just around the corner. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Friday, April 22, the creators dropped the quirky trailer of the upcoming movie, thereby leaving fans utterly rejoiced.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailer out

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailer begins with the introduction of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's characters in a hilarious scenario. It appears that the trio is struck by love at first sight upon seeing each other. What ensues later is a comic battle between Samantha and Nayanthara to win Vijay Sethupathi's heart. However, what steals the limelight is Sethupathi's confusion about choosing between the leading ladies.

The short trailer brings back the freshness of a love triangle with a pinch of comedy added to it. The re-enactment of iconic Baahubali and Titanic scenes hits the right chord of the audience. Meanwhile, Sethupathi's confession of falling in love with both the ladies adds a gripping twist to the movie's plot. Watch the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailer below:

Previously, the quirky chemistry of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was captured aptly in the movie's peppy number Dippam Dappam. The song begins with a jovial Vijay Sethupathi grooving on the peppy rhythm scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Donning blingy ensembles, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu join Sethupathi on the dance floor as they perform the quirky hook step of the song together. While Nayanthara dazzles in glitzy sarees, Samantha on the other hand has worn shimmer short dresses throughout the teaser. The high-tempo beats of the song aptly make it a perfect party number.

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The plot of the Tamil film remains under wraps, but going by the trailer of the film, it appears that the movie might feature a hilarious love triangle between the main leads.

