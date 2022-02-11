'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal': Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha And Nayanthara's Film Teaser Out

Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has created massive buzz ever since it was announced. The filmmakers have now raised the bar of anticipation by unveiling the teaser of the film. Along with the teaser, Vijay also announced the release date of the film. Check out its details below.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal release date announced with a teaser

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Sethupathi shared a new poster and unveiled the film's much-awaited teaser. The new poster of the film shows all the three lead actors recreating the iconic pose from the epic Hollywood film, Titanic. Furthermore, the teaser of the film shows Vijay having a discussion on how his life turned upside down when Samantha and Nayanthara proposed to him. It also gives glimpses of the fun moments when both the female leads fall in love with him and propose to him. The aftermath showcases the confusion in Vijay's mind about whose love to accept.

Sharing the film's teaser, Vijay announced that the film will hit the big screens on the special occasion of Samantha's birthday, April 28 this year. Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film is helmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of Rambo, whereas, Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively. Other casts of the film include Prabhu, Kala, Shanthakumari Nambiar aka Seema, Redin Kingsley and Sreesanth among many others.

Image: Twitter/@VijaySethuOffl