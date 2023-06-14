Kabali Producer KP Chowdhary Arrested By Cyberabad Police In Drugs Case

Why you're reading this: Cyberabad Police on Tuesday arrested Tollywood Producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdhary and also seized 90 sachets containing 82.75 grams of Cocaine Drug. On the instructions of the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, the SOT of Cyberabad are on the constant lookout for Drug Peddlers and consumers.

2 things you need to know:

Police seized 90 sachets containing 82.75 grams of Cocaine Drug.

Accused Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary made Kabali movie in Telugu as a producer.



According to police accused Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdhary is a native of Bonakal Mandal of Khammam district. He made Kabali movie in Telugu as a producer. He was a distributor for two Telugu and one Tamil movie but did not get the expected profits. During this period he had good connections with celebrities in the film industry.

After this, he moved to Goa and started OHM Club in Goa. He used to consume drugs with friends and celebrities who came from Hyderabad to his club in Goa. Due to a loss in business, he returned to Hyderabad in the month of April 2023.

While coming to Hyderabad, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from one Nigerian by the name of Petit Ebuzer resident of Goa who is absconding. 10 sachets of the drug were used up by him for self-consumption and for selling to his friends. Based on credible information the SOT Madhapur team apprehended him at Kismathpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS while he was trying to sell Cocaine drug.