Kaber Vasuki Sells NFT Of Phone-demo Of His Song For Rs 1.5 Crore

Singer Kaber Vasuki auctions the first-ever phone demo of his song Vasanam for the price of 50 ETH. The NFT is bought by Metakovan whose fund bought Beeple’s Everyday for a whopping $69.3 million in March 2021. This is the biggest reported sale of NFT by an Indian artist amid unprecedented interest in digital works.

Tamil Musician Sells NFT of Phone Demo for Rs 1.5 Crore to Metakovan of Beeple Fame

Metakovan aka Vignesh Sundaresan bought the NFT for Vasanam on May 11 as a personal purchase while Beeple’s Everydays was bought by his Metapurse Fund in an online auction in March. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Kaber Vasuki shared in a media interaction that he got the idea for making an NFT when he started researching on cryptocurrencies and blockchains earlier this year. He added that he thought the NFT sales might be a way to raise funds for his music.

For the unversed, NFT is a digital certificate of ownership that is stored on a distributed ledger whereas ETH is an abbreviation of Ethereum. NFT and digital art has seen a sharp rise in the recent past, especially after the March 11 sale of Everydays for a record-breaking 69.3 million dollars at Christie’s auction. The magnitude of this sale signals that NFTs can be a huge potential to affect multiple industries including art, media, gaming and music.

Metakovan praised Kaber Vasuki’s music and said that his music has helped him in filling up a vacuum he felt even after listening to Beatles or Pink Floyd. Metakovan also feels that mainstream musix focuses on mass markets to cater the taste of majority due to which smaller markets are crushed and that’s why NFT plays a big role in the future. More to the point, he added that India is a multicultural place but the culture is forced to cater a mass market, however, with NFT a micro market model can develop which will produce an economy that prizes the producer. Furthermore, he stated that the relevance of all this will ensure that the art doesn't need to cater a mass market. Vasuki also expressed his happiness after the sale and said that it felt like a validation for a decade of sticking to his belief in his work and consistently putting out music despite the challenges.

Promo Image: KABER VASUKI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.