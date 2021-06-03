'Kadaisi Vivasayi' Starring Vijay Sethupathi To Get An OTT Release? Read Details

South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kadaisi Vivasayi was scheduled to release in 2020, but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Keeping the current situation in mind, many big movies from the industry decided to have a OTT release. Recently, rumours about Kadaisi Vivasayi’s OTT release were making their round. Talking about the same, here’s a look at the Kadaisi Vivasayi OTT release date.

Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on OTT platform?

According to Filmibeat, the rural drama written and directed by M Manikandan will hit SonyLIV in the month of July. The film's direct-to-OTT release news is being shared widely on social networking sites, where fans have been sharing pictures, videos and more about the same. However, the makers of the film have not made an announcement about the same.

About the film

Manikandan has directed three Kollywood films: Kaaka Muttai, Kuttrame Thandanai, and Aandavan Kattalai. His fourth film, Kadaisi Vivasyi, has been on the market for several years. The trailer for the film was released online on December 12, 2019, to positive reviews from the audience. The story revolves around the relationship between an innocent farmer (Nallandi) and his son (Vijay Sethupthi). Apart from directing the film, Manikandan also produced it and did the cinematography. The lyrics and music were written and composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. The technical team for Kadaisi Vivasayi includes art director Thotta Tharani, editor B Ajit Kumar, and colourist G Balaji.

Kadaisi Vivasayi plot

The plot revolves around Nallandi, an 85-year-old farmer. The trailer depicts the life of a farmer in a remote village in Tamil Nadu. The protagonist knows nothing outside of his farm and misidentifies a police officer in uniform as an electrical board employee. While he is being charged with murder, the poor farmer asks if he can tend to his crops during the court proceedings.

Vijay Sethupathi plays an eccentric man, while Yogi Babu plays an elephant mahout and serves as comic relief. The trailer attempts to convey the message of the village's last surviving farmer. The trailer managed to avoid the clichéd depictions of a hero preaching about the importance of organic farming or an evil businessman attempting to take away the land of helpless farmers. The trailer appeared to be a novel approach, which fans appreciated.

Image: A still from the trailer

