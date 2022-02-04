'Kadaisi Vivasayi': Vijay Sethupathi Shares First Promo From Upcoming Comedy-drama; Watch

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of director M. Manikandan's upcoming comedy-drama Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is slated to hit theatres on February 11, 2022. As the theatrical release inches closer, makers are promoting the film in full swing and have released intriguing posters featuring Vijay, an 85-year-old farmer named Nallandi as well as Yogi Babu. Vijay Sethupathi has now dropped the film's first promo clip from the film, which showcases him enunciating his dialogues amid a rural backdrop . Sethupathi will be seen in an extended cameo as Ramaiah.

Vijay Sethupathi releases the first promo clip from 'Kadaisi Vivasayi'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, February 4, the Vikram Vedha actor dropped the 10-second clip from the film, where he can be seen in a rustic avatar. "#KadaisiVivasayi promo 1. #KadaisiVivasayiFromFeb11," he wrote in the caption. Take a look.

Fans reacted to the clip by dropping heart and heart-eye emoticons, and also penning comments like, "Congratulations Anna," "Waiting for it," among others. Many fans also requested for the movie to be released in Hindi and wrote, "please dub this streaming in theatres."

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 30, the actor dropped the film's release date with an intriguing poster, and wrote," #KadaisiVivasayi will hit the screens on Feb 11th. #KadaisiVivasayiFromFeb11." The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast including Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca Philip among others. Interestingly, a real-life farmer will be playing the lead role.

The story revolves around the relationship between an innocent farmer (Nallandi) and his son (Vijay Sethupthi). Apart from directing the film, Manikandan also produced it and did the cinematography. Kadaisi Vivasayi also marks the reunion of Vijay and Manikandan after the 2016 satirical flick Aandavan Kattala.

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor will be seen alongside stalwarts like Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. He also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, as well as Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the pipeline. Vijay will also be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.

