'Kaduva': Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Postponed By A Week; Check New Release Date

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Kaduva, and took to his social media account ahead of its release to break some important news to his fans. The actor announced that the release of the film has been postponed by one week and will now hit the big screens on July 7, 2022. He also apologised to fans, distributors and theatre owners as he made the announcement online.

Prithviraj Sukumaran headed to his social media account on June 27 and announced that the release of his upcoming film Kaduva has been postponed owing to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Promotional events for the film will continue as planned, and the actor apologized to fans and followers as he broke the news. The Kaduva release date is now July 7, 2022, as it was postponed from June 30.

A tweet on Prithviraj Productions' account read, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors and theatre owners across the world."

Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier taken to his Twitter account and announced that Kaduva was all set to 'light up the sky' in Dubai on June 29 at 9 PM. He revealed that the film would be launched with drones in the sky in Dubai and mentioned that this was the 'first of its kind' film launch in the region. Several fans and followers took to the comments section and wishes the actor and his team their best ahead of the release.

Catch this spectacular launch with Drones from Sheikh Zayed Road, Near Mall of Emirates !! @pharsfilm #kaduvaindubaisky #kaduvalightsup #pharsfilm pic.twitter.com/PkESgvRizT — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 27, 2022

The recently released Kaduva teaser gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer as it featured the actor in an action-packed avatar. He is seen playing the role of a migrant labourer, who fights against all odds to stand up for his rights. The teaser also featured Vivek Oberoi and fans can't wait to see what the Malayalam film has in store for them.

