‘Kaduva’ Twitter Review: Netizens Call Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'a Treat To Watch'

Prithviraj Sukumaran was most recently seen in Kaduva, which is an action flick that hit the big screens on July 7, 2022, after several delays. Also starring Vivek Oberoi, the film was hailed by many on social media, who rushed to watch Kaduva as soon as it was released in theatres.

They hailed it as a 'treat to watch' and called it a 'mass entertainer'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva review

Several fans took to Twitter to praise Kaduva after they watched it on the big screen and hailed Prithviraj Sukumaran as the 'master'. They loved that the team 'delivered what they promised' and were sure there was a 'big hit on the cards'. A Twitter user called the film 'best action movies' they had watched in a while and was sure the film would become a hit at the box office.

They also hailed Vivek Oberoi's performance and the casting choices of the team. They mentioned watching Prithviraj Sukumaran on screen was like watching a fierce tiger and hailed the ctor's action scenes.

#Kaduva



Pakka Mass Entertainer From Mollywood After A Long While💥@PrithviOfficial Acing Pala Achayan Swag Is A Treat To Watch.❤️‍🔥Terrific Screen Presence.❤️‍🔥



All The Action Blocks Were Well Choreographed,Shot And Edited.👏

Yes,Kingmaker #Shajikailas Is Officially Back.👑 pic.twitter.com/ByLjw69jC7 — Sharon (@sharon______n) July 7, 2022

RT @editorrajesh: One of the best Action movie from @PrithviOfficial , #Kaduva Sure Shot theatre hit 🔥 @vivekoberoi Nice performance ❤️ @iamsamyuktha_ character selection 👏👏 #ShajiKailas what a come back 💥🔥 #PrithvirajSukumaran you are the real G… pic.twitter.com/B65h8K4e6E — Shaheeb Ibrahim (@SachuHopes) July 7, 2022

#Kaduva



ആരവങ്ങളും.. ആർപ്പ് വിളികളും... നിലക്കാത്ത കൈയ്യടികളും ❤️



They delivered what they promised 💯



Master #ShajiKailas is Back 🔥 — SaBiN (@Sabin_offl) July 7, 2022

The long wait for a perfect mass entertainer from Mollywood come's to an end



Grand comeback for Mtown's biggest hitmaker and @PrithviOfficial what a swag 🔥



Big hit on cards!#Kaduva pic.twitter.com/HnJebtMOGu — Athul Jaison (@lionheart_aj_7) July 7, 2022

#Kaduva



Wat a movie 🔥

All these days we are eating deserts of Malayalam films

But this #Kaduva is a proper Biryani from Kerala

Which is mass and furious



As a fan of @PrithviOfficial i always enjoy anything he do but this time seen a Tiger in him 🔥



Rest all also 🔥 — Irah🏹The_Cult_REBEL (@TheRebelMeN) July 7, 2022

#Kaduva

A good one time watch 💯



Positives :

Shaji Kailas 's making💥

Prithvi 's Swag🔥

Fight sequences 🤞👊

BGM 🥵



Master of mass movies #ShajiKailas sir is backkk...🖤@PrithviOfficial/@PrithvirajProd#KaduvaFromJuly7th pic.twitter.com/YOR1StsgOV — Krishnanunni Jayakumar (@Krishna11031161) July 7, 2022

Fans also praised the director, Shaji Kailas and called the film his 'most satisfying work' since his 2000 film Valyettan starring Mammootty. They wrote, "It's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max." Netizens loved the 'terrific' film and called it a 'mass commercial entertainer'.

#Kaduva is easily Shaji Kailas' most satisfying work since #Valyettan, even if most of it rings familiar. But it's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max. pic.twitter.com/c6aazHAoDA — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) July 7, 2022

#Kaduva a terrific 1st first half followed by good second half..



Great ego clash between prithviraj and vivek..well written screenplay👍



personally felt could have been a fast paced in some parts



BGM 🔥🔥🔥



A pakka mass commercial entertainer



Rating 3.75/5 winner 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MaJGtENGGt — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 7, 2022

