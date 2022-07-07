Last Updated:

‘Kaduva’ Twitter Review: Netizens Call Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'a Treat To Watch'

Prithviraj Sukumaran was most recently seen in 'Kaduva,' which is an action flick that hit the big screens on July 7, 2022, after several delays.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was most recently seen in Kaduva, which is an action flick that hit the big screens on July 7, 2022, after several delays. Also starring Vivek Oberoi, the film was hailed by many on social media, who rushed to watch Kaduva as soon as it was released in theatres.

They hailed it as a 'treat to watch' and called it a 'mass entertainer'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva review

Several fans took to Twitter to praise Kaduva after they watched it on the big screen and hailed Prithviraj Sukumaran as the 'master'. They loved that the team 'delivered what they promised' and were sure there was a 'big hit on the cards'. A Twitter user called the film 'best action movies' they had watched in a while and was sure the film would become a hit at the box office.

They also hailed Vivek Oberoi's performance and the casting choices of the team. They mentioned watching Prithviraj Sukumaran on screen was like watching a fierce tiger and hailed the ctor's action scenes.

Fans also praised the director, Shaji Kailas and called the film his 'most satisfying work' since his 2000 film Valyettan starring Mammootty. They wrote, "It's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max." Netizens loved the 'terrific' film and called it a 'mass commercial entertainer'.

