'Kaduva': Witness The World Of Prithviraj's Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan In Film's Teaser

South Indian actor Prithviraj’s next film Kaduva has established itself as a masala entertainer, with its teaser showcasing Prithviraj Sukumaran in a mass avatar. The action-packed clip showcases the revenge stricken Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan out and about to beat all goons and troublemakers. The teaser opens with Prithviraj making a dashing entry and loading a pistol, cracking his bones as he awaits to wreak havoc on his enemies.

He then marches towards the antagonists in full style and nonchalance, with intense music playing in the backdrop. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva is set in the backdrop of the 1990s, charting the tale of rivalry between a young rubber planter and a high ranking Police officer. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie stars Vivek Oberoi, Vriddhi Vishal, Dileesh Pothan among others in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 1, the superstar made the teaser release announcement alongside an intense-looking poster of him flaunting his moustache. For the caption, he wrote," Here is the first glimpse into the world of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan! 2022.. Revenge will be his!". Take a look at the teaser here.

The Malayalam language actioner is slated for a 2022 release. Kaduva has been bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions, while Shameer Muhammed and Abhinandhan Ramanujam are in charge of the editing and cinematography. The film also marks Prithviraj's second collaboration with Shaji after the duo earlier collaborated for Simhasanam.

Vivek Oberoi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Rahul Madhav, Vijayaraghavan, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Kochu Preman, and Priyanka will also appear in pivotal roles. The film’s title and Prithviraj’s first look were shared on his birthday, last year.

What's new on Prithviraj's work front?

The actor was last seen in Bhramam, which centred on a pianist, who pretends to be blind in order to explore more in music. After falling for an independent girl, his life topples upside down when he witnesses the murder of a former film star, an event he can't spill details about. His web of lies causes chaos and trouble. He will now be seen in Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, Neelavelicham as well as a Hindi web series based on the life of Rajan Pillai, India's biscuit king.

