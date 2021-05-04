Kajal Aggarwal And Husband Gautam Pledge To Donate Profits From 'Kitched' For COVID Relief

Bollywood celebrities have risen up to help everyone during the pandemic. Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kichlu have pledged to donate all the profits from their interior designer brand's products for the relief of COVID-19 victims. On May 4, 2021, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.

The note read, "We pledge to donate all profits from Kitched for the month of May to FromU2Them to support their COVID-19 relief efforts in providing oxygen concentrators and hospital supplies to those in need".

FromU2Them is a Non-Profit Organisation that has been providing oxygen cylinders, meals, and medical kits to those in need in India. The organisation has received a lot of support from many celebrities. Lisa Haydon, Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea and many other celebrities have been vocal in support of the NGO.

Many celebrities have extended their support during the tough times owing to the pandemic. Actor Alia Bhatt partnered with a journalist to provide mobile numbers and government helpline numbers with followers. Milind Soman, who recovered from COVID-19, has pledged to donate his plasma for the health of COVID-19 patients.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have started a fundraiser to help the needy in India in their battle against the pandemic. Actor Katrina Kaif has been posting ways for people in Mumbai to gain helpline numbers for beds available in the city. Actor John Abraham has given his social media account to a Non-Profit Organisation to use his platform to help the needy.

Sushmita Sen helped people in hospitals in getting oxygen cylinders. She successfully got an oxygen cylinder for a patient in need in Delhi. Actor Hrithik Roshan collaborated with Hollywood celebrities to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Along with Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Smith Family and others, he was able to raise $3.68 million USD. Other celebrities including singer Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and many others have been actively helping people to gain support and help by providing helpline numbers.

