Kajal Aggarwal And Husband Welcome 'little Mia' Into Their Family

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu took to their social media to welcome the newest member of her family, a dog named Mia. The decision might have been mutual but according to the couple's Instagram post, the actor needed a good deal of convincing from her husband for adopting a dog. Take a look at their sweet note upon welcoming their 'first child' together.

Kajal Aggarwal welcomes 'Mia'

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram to share pictures of the dog on October 10 and penned a lengthy note explaining the thought process behind taking the decision. Interestingly, Kajal's husband had to convince her to welcome a dog into their life owing to her phobia of dogs since childhood. However, she gave in to her husband's wish due to his love for pets after having grown up with them.

She wrote, ''Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us[sic].''

She shared a closer look at the pooch and another picture of her holding Mia in her hands. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu called the dog their 'First child' by sharing pictures. He wrote, "First child. Finally convinced @kajalaggarwalofficial 😎 Welcome puppy Mia![sic]."

More on Kajal Aggarwal

The couple dated for three years before getting married in 2020 and knew each other for seven years before that. They are also known for not shying away from flaunting their love on social media. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty-starrer Mosagallu along with the Bollywood film Mumbai Saga. She is all set to appear in the upcoming actioner Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, along with Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2.

(Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)