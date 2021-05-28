Kajal Aggarwal Appreciates Husband Gautam Kitchlu As They Bundle Up In A Bear Hug; See

On Friday, May 28, South actor Kajal Aggarwal took a moment to appreciate the presence of her husband, Gautam Kitchlu in her life. Sharing a slew of adorable pictures alongside him, Kajal left her Instagram family swooning over the elite couple’s candid bond. Upon seeing the post, fans of Kajal Aggarwal went all out to gush sweet things about the duo’s unfiltered chemistry.

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband appreciation post

In the pictures, the Acharya actor has donned a pink-dyed top paired with comfy white trousers. On the other hand, husband Gautam has worn a casual t-shirt with shorts and a hat. The elite couple can be seen relaxing on the staircase of their house while striking a series of candid poses for the camera. Gautam embraces Kajal in a bear hug in one photo, in another, he plants a romantic kiss on her cheek. Check out the ‘Husband appreciation’ post shared by Kajal Aggarwal here:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens flooded her post with heart emoticons. Within just 2 hours, Kajal’s post ended up garnering more than 5 lakh likes on the social media platform. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to her post:

A couple of weeks ago, the Mumbai Saga actor also called Kitchlu her greatest ‘support system’. She posted another romantic photo, which features the south diva hugging Gautam as they pose click a selfie on the terrace of their building. Take a look at the photograph here:

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal penned a heartfelt note on the special occasion of her parents' anniversary. Sharing a series of family photos together, Kajal said, “Dear mom and dad, you raise each other higher and raised us to constantly strive to be better versions of ourselves. Happiest anniversary my sunshine parents love you loads”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated Tollywood action flick, Acharya. The film features megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role alongside her. Apart from this, Kajal has a dozen films in the pipeline including, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, and more.

(Instagram: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram)

