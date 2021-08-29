Kajal Aggarwal Can't Contain Her Joy As She Enjoys 'picnic With The Fam'; See Picture

Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the busiest stars of the South film industry, having collaborated with some of the top stars and renowned directors across numerous films for over a decade. Amid her packed schedule, the actor still manages to take out time for her close ones. She recently stepped out for a family picnic and was extremely delighted with the trip.

Kajal Aggarwal's family trip

Kajal shared on her Instagram stories, an image of her 'picnic with the fam', which she expressed in the form of a hashtag. The Magadheera star looked stylish as she donned a bodycon denim dress. Apart from her beautiful smile, she accessorised her look with a necklace and a handbag.

She also used the hashtag 'throwback to last weekend' as she showered love, adding a heart emoji, to the memories of the trip. One could see her family members behind her, as she struck a pose in a garden.

Kajal Aggarwal's love for family

Kajal's love for her family is evident from her social media posts featuring recent life events. This included her celebrating her first Teej ceremony after her marriage to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu.

Dressed in green traditional attire, and a rose in her hair, she had happily flaunted her Mehendi and used hashtags like 'first teej' and 'haryali teej.'

She also regularly shares posts with Gautam, be it for a 'husband appreciation' post or them taking a break together. She had expressed her love for her father too with some heartwarming pictures of them together to wish him on Father's Day.

Even on Raksha Bandhan, she had given as shoutout to her sister Nisha Aggarwal. She wrote on Instagram that her sister always had her back and also used the words like 'fiercest defender' and 'little cub' for her. She hoped that their bond of love, protection and togetherness grew 'stronger till eternity.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal was announced as the lead of Nagarjuna's next film being directed by Praveen Sattaru. On the occasion of the Telugu star's birthday on Sunday, she shared the poster of the movie The Ghost. Calling her co-star as 'King', she showered her good wishes and love.