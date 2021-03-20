Kajal Aggarwal Can't Stop Laughing At THIS Hilarious Video Of Her Nephew

Kajal Aggarwal recently hopped on the ongoing social media challenge, '#Avatarify'. Here, the netizens are making quirky and hilarious videos of babies using the Avatarify face animator. On March 20, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the Avatarify challenge, featuring her nephew Ishaan Valecha. Sharing this hilarious video on social media, Kajal said, "At 5 months. Quite the swagster!".

Kajal takes Avatarify challenge ft nephew Ishaan

As seen in Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post, the little munchkin, Ishaan Valecha is seen tucked in his stroller. Seems like Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nidhi clicked Ishaan's picture with his passport and ticket. Taking advantage of the same, Kajal turned his adorable picture into a funny video.

Sharing this video with her fans, Kajal Aggarwal said that she laughed quite hard seeing the video herself. She also added, "He’s going to be so mad when he grows up and this is of relevance". Here, she also added Uptown Funk's popular single, Don't Believe Me, Just Watch. It is sung by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kajal were quick to comment on the video. One of the users said, "Really is aap ne sab ko famous kar Diya" (the app has made everyone famous), while another added, "Haha! How cute". More than 190k netizens have watched this video so far. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram comment section

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu has been released in cinemas on March 19. Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, it stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain. Based on true events, it is shot in both Telugu and English.

For her next, the actor has bagged several films. She will be next seen in Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nakshatra Nagesh and others. She's also a part of upcoming movies like Acharya, Indian 2, Ghosty and many others. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Queen's Tamil remake, Paris Paris.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.