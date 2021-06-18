Kajal Aggarwal Complains That Husband Gautam Kitchlu 'takes Forever' To Get Ready

Kajal Aggarwal recently made headlines as she had two releases on the same day a few months back, both of which gained her a lot of acclaim and compliments from the critics and audience alike. Now, recently the actor was in the news when she revealed that she had made her husband her workout companion during the lockdown and she said that the two of them motivated each other to do better. Now Kajal Aggarwal’s husband is once again being pulled into the mix owing to a story she posted on Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal said she was a little irked with her husband, read on to know the reason.

Why is Kajal Aggarwal upset with her husband?

As per Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram story, she and her husband were going out somewhere. Now she had gotten ready and was waiting for him, but Kajal Aggarwal’s husband was taking his sweet time to get ready. The picture that Kajal Aggarwal posted saw her seated and waiting for her husband and she looks quite bored. The actor is sitting with her hand on her head as though she was exasperated. She is wearing a floral blue dress for their outing which had a halter neckline. She does not seem to have any noticeable makeup on and that is a trend she is sporting based on her social media pages. The actor has also kept the adornments simple with just a pair of earrings and her engagement ring.

Back at the end of May, Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram had seen her posting what she called a ‘husband appreciation post’. The post saw Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu seated together in their house. The various photos she shared showed her sitting in her husband’s embrace. In the first picture, they can be seen snuggling together as they smiled at the camera. The next few pictures are also the same where they are in each others' embrace and look like they are deeply in love with each other. The last picture in the series sees Kajal Aggarwal receiving a sweet and tender kiss from her husband.

IMAGE: KAJAL AGGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM

