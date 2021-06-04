Kajal Aggarwal Confirms She Will Be Seen In Tathagata Singha's Next Film

On June 4, 2021, Kajal Aggarwal confirmed on Twitter that she will be a part of the Tathagata Singha directorial Uma. She shared the tweet saying "Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey" She will be heading the cast and Taran Adarsh said that the rest of the cast members will be announced soon. She will be playing the title role of Uma in the movie. Shoot for the film will begin after the lockdown with all COVID protocols being followed.

Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey 🙂 https://t.co/vIITA6iXSC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 4, 2021

A little about Uma

On June 4, 2021, Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film saying that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in and as Uma in the Tathagata Singha directorial. Kajal confirmed the same and retweeted the tweet that Taran had put out. The film will be produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal from the Miraj Group. The movie reportedly falls under the genre of a slice of life film. The director, Tathagata Singha makes his directorial debut in feature films with this movie.

FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/E62o2B8KOM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2021

About the director

Tathagata Singha is an ad filmmaker who has directed a couple of short films earlier, but this will be his first time directing a feature film. Tathagata was also an assistant director for Mardaani. The director has also been a writer, and cinematographer for a few short films including Awkward Bong: Golden, and Subsystem: Speak where he was a cinematographer and Taxi Driver, and Ekti Kaktaliya Galpo for which he has writing credits.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Hey Sinamika is one of Kajal Aggarwal's movies, that she has finished shooting for. She stars in the Tamil movie alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie was written by Madhan Karky, and directed by Brinda. The music for the movie is scored by Govind Vasantha. Another one of Kajal Aggarwal's movies that she has finished shooting for is an untitled Deekay film, another Tamil film, details for which are yet to be announced.

Apart from this, she is also filming for Acharya, a Telugu film directed by Kortala Siva and another untitled Praveen Sattaru Telugu film. She also has Paris Paris lined up for her which is the Tamil remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.

