Kajal Aggarwal Congratulates Suriya And Jyothika For Their 'well Deserved' National Awards

Actor Suriya's 2020 film Soorarai Pottru was one of the biggest winners at the 68th National Film Awards. The movie scored a total of five awards at the ceremony. While Suriya won the National Film Award for Best Actor, Jyothika bagged the Best Feature Film Award for being the movie producer. As the couple won hearts for supporting one another during the ceremony, actor Kajal Aggarwal congratulated them for the "well deserved" awards.

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Twitter handle to shower praise on Suriya and Jyothika for their big win at the National Film Awards. The actor shared the couple's picture of receiving the prestigious award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu and congratulated them. She wrote, "Big congratulations @Suriya_offl and Jyotika for your very well deserved national awards."

Big congratulations @Suriya_offl and #Jyotika for your very well deserved national awards 💕 pic.twitter.com/TqBtqDlyM7 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 3, 2022

Suriya on winning the National Award

Suriya was surely elated to take home the National Film Award for Best Actor on September 30. Soon after winning the prestigious award, the actor took to his Twitter to share a picture with India's President and his family and thanked Soorarai Pottru's director Sudha Kongara Prasad. He wrote, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!!"

Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ysPCCPakAa — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2022

The actor also spoke with ANI at the Award ceremony and said, "Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury & Government of India. Lots of emotions running in my mind. I've a lot of people to thank." He thanked Kongara and further revealed that she worked on the movie for a decade. The actor also gave a shoutout to the film's team and his wife Jyothika, who put her heart into the story much before he did.

The film is based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The film starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali and was helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. The film bagged the National Award in three out of the four major categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Feature Film.

