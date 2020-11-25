Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys A Honeymoon Breakfast In The Maldives; Stuns In Bohemian Bikini Set

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently set major honeymoon goals with a stunning picture of herself from the Maldives. In the picture posted, she could be seen enjoying some breakfast in the pool while donning a bohemian style bikini. She indicated through the caption that she enjoyed the stay, especially the healthy and nutritious breakfast by the sea. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving her vacation pictures in every way.

Kajal Aggarwal’s honeymoon photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a few updates on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, she is seen enjoying some breakfast while relaxing at the rim of the pool. The infinity pool, backed by the vast sea, serves as the perfect backdrop for the picture . Kajal Aggarwal is seen posing on her toes while looking up at the clear sky with a smirk on her face. She is also posing with a piece of strawberry in her right hand, giving a subtle and classy pose.

In the picture posted, Kajal Aggarwal is seen donning a stunning blue bikini which has white intricate designs all over the fabric. The bikini top has a ‘knot behind the neck’ pattern which creates the right blend of style and comfort. The bikini top also has a yellow-orange lining which creates contrast and adds vigour to the outfit. Kajal Aggarwal has styled the outfit with a pair of black round shades to protect herself from the sun, along with a neat high pony, giving it a messy and casual touch.

Kajal Aggarwal is also spotted enjoying a delicious breakfast that is full of fruits and essentials. She is spotted alongside a platter which has been well-decorated with stunning flowers. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that this is a major mood according to her.

In the comments section of the post, quite a lot of people have complimented her look with uplifting messages. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

