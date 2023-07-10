Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's Turkey Vacation Is All About Love And Hugs

Kajal Aggarwal recently jetted off to Turkey with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil for a vacation. The actress has shared several pictures from the trip much to the delight of fans. Two posts, in particular, caught everyone's attention.

3 things you need to know

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020.

The couple welcomed their son on April 19, 2022.

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Satyabhama.

Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's romantic getaway

The actress recently took to Instagram to share several pictures from her Turkey vacation. In one of them, she is seen enjoying a ride across the ocean with Gautam.

(The couple is twinning in white T-shirts and blue bottoms as they happily pose for the camera | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

In another one, Kajal and Gautam can be seen looking into each other's eyes. She captioned the image as "Moments". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user remarked "What a beautiful couple," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

(Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu gazing into each other's eyes | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

How Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's love story

Kajal met Gautam via a mutual friend and stayed in touch with him. After being friends for seven years, they decided to date. They eventually tied the knot during the lockdown in 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair with just their families and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child after two years of marriage on April 19, 2022.

(A picture of Kajal and Gautam from their wedding album | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

What next for Kajal Aggarwal?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has three films lined up for release. They are Satyabhama, Bhagavanth Kesari and Indian 2.