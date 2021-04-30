Kajal Aggarwal Gets Early Morning Surprise From Hubby Gautam Kitchlu On 'semi-anniversary'

On April 30, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a snap of her early-morning surprise from her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu. In the picture, one can see various coloured flowers placed on a table, along with a white candle and a hand-written note. The early-morning surprise comes as a celebration of the couple's semi-anniversary of their marriage. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy semi-anniversary to you too @kitchlug" with a kissing face emoticon.

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu surprises his wife with beautiful flowers and a sweet note

Kajal captioned the picture as, "Waking up to beautiful flowers, husband knows how to spread cheer" with a smiling face emoticon. Along with flowers and candles, Kajal Aggarwal's husband pens a sweet note for his wife as they celebrate six months of their marriage. His note reads, "Dearest Kajal, Happy 6 months of love and happiness. Looking forward to the rest of our lives together! Love always! G".

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by only family members and close friends. The sangeet ceremony, too, was held on the same day. After the wedding, the South diva took to her Instagram and talked about her marriage. She dropped a series of adorable pictures from her wedding. As for the caption, she wrote, "And just like that, from Ms to Mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug '#kajgautkitched'".

In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in her red-coloured embroidered bridal outfit, while Gautam was seen wearing white embroidered sherwani. She went for subtle makeup and accessorised herself with gold jewellery. She captioned her second wedding picture post as

"In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam à°œà±€à°²à°•à°°à±à°°à°¾à°¬à±†à°²à±à°²à°‚ - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times" with a red heart.

Meanwhile, Kajal first appeared in a Hindi film named Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.... She has appeared in numerous films such as Aatadista, Magadheera, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mr. Perfect, Naayak, Special 26 and many others. The list of upcoming Kajal Aggarwal's movies includes Acharya, Ghosty, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That Is Mahalakshmi, and an untitled project by Praveen Sattaru.

