Kajal Aggarwal Gives Peek Into Her 'midnight Cravings' And 'early Morning' Workout Plans

Kajal Aggarwal interacts with her fans and followers on social media frequently. Recently, she let her fans enjoy a glimpse of what her cravings look like late at night, through her Instagram stories. Later, the next morning, the Magadheera actor shared her workout plans for the day with them as well, as she chose to do some cardio.

Kajal Aggarwal's midnight cravings

At midnight of June 17, 2021, Kajal Aggarwal posted a boomerang video of herself conducting a fun, short quiz with her followers. She was seen excitedly holding up two different candy bars in each of her hands. “#ICELOLLIES,” she wrote about them. She put up an Instagram quiz sticker asking her fans to ‘Guess her favourite,’ with ‘Orange,’ and ‘Strawberry and raspberry’ as the two different flavour options for them to vote from. “#MIDNIGHTCRAVINGS,” wrote the actor on the boomerang she posted.

Kajal's early morning workout plans

Later, in the morning of the same day, Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram followers learned about her workout plan for the day as well. She wrote, “early am cardio rounds,” as she took to the platform to post a photo of the outdoor view around her. Visible in the photo post were several tall buildings of Mumbai and the city’s greenery nearby.

Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos on her Instagram stories also showcased her wishes for her aunt, ‘bua ji,’ on the latter’s birthday. She posted some happy photos of the duo online, to convey her wishes. “We are gemini,” read a sticker on one of the photos with her aunt, ahead of the Mosagallu actor’s own birthday, which is in two days, on June 19, 2021.

Some 'husband appreciation' moments by the actor

Kajal Aggarwal's photos on her feed have also showcased her love for her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Late in May this year, a bunch of photos of the couple on her social media handle showcased Kajal’s appreciation for him. “Husband appreciation post,” read the caption of her post. They were seen sitting on a set of stairs and embracing each other in hugs, with her husband Gautam planting a kiss on the actor’s cheek in the last photo.

Image: Kajal Aggrawal Instagram

