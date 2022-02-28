It was on the occasion of New Year when Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu officially announced their pregnancy thereby leaving their fandom in joy. Ever since then, the soon mom-to-be actively takes to social media to highlight her pregnancy journey. Speaking of which, on Monday, February 28, Kajal Aggarwal shared a new fitness video on Instagram as she motivated her followers towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

Kajal Aggarwal's latest fitness video

Exuding major fitness goals, in the clip shared by the South star, she can be seen doing a range of exercises. Partially flaunting her baby bump in a purple athleisure, Aggarwal is seen lifting dumbbells to performing pilates. At one point in the clip, the mommy-to-be struggles to complete her set, however, under the proper guidance of her fitness instructor, Kajal continues her grind. While sharing the clip online, she urged every pregnant woman to follow a healthy lifestyle. While doing so, she also highlighted how aerobic exercises and strength condition is essential for women during pregnancy.

She said, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness." Take a look at the video below:

The video comes just days after Kajal shared a slew of stunning pictures from her baby shower ceremony online with fans. At the time, Kajal Aggarwal also penned a brief note on what 'Mommy training' means to her. She shared, "Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed." Check out the post here:

On the work front, Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 3, 2022. Going by the trailer of Hey Sinamika, it appears a complex modern romantic story in addition to a love triangle.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial