Kajal Aggarwal Is A Coffee Person Now, Thanks To Hubby Gautam Kitchlu

Bollywood and Telugu film actor Kajal Aggarwal had previously in an Instagram live and other media interviews shared that she loves to drink green tea and is not a huge fan of tea and coffee. It seems that the actor has now had a change of heart and is growing increasingly fond of drinking coffee all thanks to Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu. The actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram stories confirming the same.

Kajal Aggarwal turns into a coffee person

Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, Kajal wrote, "Gautam Kitchlu converting me into a coffee person slowly and steadily" followed by #thefinestthingsinlife. The picture is an aesthetic one that shows that the actor is enjoying a cup of chocolate coffee. Kajal has clicked a visual flat lay that includes a picture of chocolate coffee capsules, a cup of finished coffee with a pair of spectacles on the side. Kajal also included a note at the end that read, "If we can't eat our chocolate, we find other means of consumption." Check out Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story below.

Sneak peek into Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

The actor recently wished her fans a very Happy Holi by posting a picture of her and her husband Gautam celebrating the festival of colours at home and also asked her fans to stay home and stay safe.

The actor had recently shared her take on the viral Don't Rush challenge on her Instagram page. In the video, she remembered her school days when every kid would ask their parents to let them sleep for 5 minutes more and how those 5 minutes made a life-altering difference.

The actor had also taken the Avatarify challenge with her 5-month-old nephew Ishaan. Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Kajal wrote that the video made her laugh a lot and called her nephew a swagster.

Kajal Aggarwal movies and other projects

Kajal was last seen in the bilingual movie Mosagallu which released on March 19. The movie was based on the real story of an IT scam that was caused by two money-hungry siblings. Starring Visnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in the lead, Jeffrey Gee Chin's Mosagallu has garnered positive responses from the audience. The actor has a number of films in her kitty including Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Indian 2, Ghosty and many others. She will also be seen in the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's film Queen titled Paris Paris.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.