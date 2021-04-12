Kajal Aggarwal On Seaspiracy Documentary: "No Such Thing As Sustainable Fishing"

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared deep concerns about marine life and animal cruelty. The actor shared on the media platform that she watched a documentary on the said topics. She also stated in the story that it is important to know how our food is caught.

In her Instagram story, Kajal Aggarwal admitted that she is heartbroken from plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of “pest control” to the slaughter of whales and bluefin tuna. The actor further shared that she is shocked knowing the liberties that the fishing industries have gotten. Here is what her post read:

Just Saw #Seaspiracy on Netflix (upon the recommendation of my dear friend @nandinikhaitan) I must admit it is heartbreaking from plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of pest control to the laughter of whales and bluefin tuna, it's appaling how fish industries are given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them? There are no laws or government control on whatever happens in deep oceans. It is very important to know how your seafood is caught- there is an entire syndicate, a mafia that steals almost extinct species of fish from off access seas. There is no such thing as sustainable fishing. Terribly sad but true. And the only way to conserve our oceans is to STOP eating marine animals. Why would we want to consume lead, mercury and micro plastic in any case? With the industrial filth dumped into our oceans, there are No clean fish. Just doesn’t exist (sic). I have been plant based for many years now and I have absolutely no nutritional concerns / deficiencies. We have to take a stand and do something about our environment NOW. If our oceans die, we die.

On another note, Kajal Aggarwal’s last post was from the time she celebrated Holi. The actor had posted a picture with her husband and had wished her fans in the caption. Her caption of the post read, “May this Holi bring you and your family lots of love, joy, positivity and good health”. Check out the post of the same below.

